Homicide detectives called to the scene of a deadly fire

Homicide detectives called to the scene of a deadly fire

Homicide detectives called to the scene of a deadly fire

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - At least one person is dead due to a fire in Braddock on Mills Avenue.

Allegheny County Police detectives are on the scene at the request of the fire marshal due to the death at the scene.

This makes six deadly fires in our area in less than one week.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA-TV News at 4, 5, & 6 as well as on KDKA.com.