Deadline day to take advantage of City of Pittsburgh real estate tax discount

Deadline day to take advantage of City of Pittsburgh real estate tax discount

Deadline day to take advantage of City of Pittsburgh real estate tax discount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is the final day to save money on your real estate taxes in the City of Pittsburgh.

Many Pittsburghers could be running to the post office today in order to get an early bird discount.

This comes after the City of Pittsburgh sent late real estate tax bills, which led to people flooding the real estate office with questions and the city acknowledged the error of sending out those bills late.

Originally, the deadline was February 12, but a misprint said February 10.

Pittsburgh City Council unanimously voted on an extension for the discounted property tax rates until today, February 20.

Taxpayers may take a 2% discount on either the total annual tax due or the first installment of tax due.

To get the discount, you must pay your real estate tax by today or have it postmarked by today.

For your convenience, you can use your credit card to pay, but it comes with a service fee of 2.35%.

You can also pay by an electronic check for a 50 cent flat-rate fee online.