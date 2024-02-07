After real estate tax bills go out late, Pittsburgh extends discount deadline

Pittsburgh extends deadline to get discount on real estate tax bill after it goes out late

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some people raced to the post office in a tizzy after their city real estate tax bill showed up in the mail. The reason for the rush: the city sent the bills out late, meaning a very quick turnaround to clinch that early bird discounted rate.

In mailboxes across Pittsburgh, real estate tax bills are arriving late.

"Opened it up and thought I need to pay this and it says Feb. 10, and I'm like, 'that's Saturday,'" Beechview resident Kellee Herbster said.

Herbster raced to the nearest post office, surprised by the quick turnaround to clinch the lower offered rate by the 10th. Then she called her city friends who usually toss their mail to the side.

"And I said, 'Did you happen to look at your tax bill?' And they said, 'No, but I will.' I said, 'Well, I think you better.'"

Thankfully, enough people started flooding the city's real estate office with questions. The city now acknowledges the error in sending the bills out late so it will now extend the period for discounted property tax rates.

Herbster says, what's fair is fair, right?

"It varies because to get the discount, and I mean it varies, I guess, depending on what your bill is. But mine was almost $21. I'll take the $21 in my pocket by getting it there," Herbster said.

Pittsburgh City Council preliminary voted on an extension until Feb. 20 they'll take the final vote on Tuesday.