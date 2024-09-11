Volunteers gather in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies for a day of service

Volunteers gather for day of service at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

Volunteers gather for day of service at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

Volunteers gather for day of service at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

BRIDGEVILLE, PA. (KDKA) -- This Patriot Day – the day we mark 23 years since the September 11th attacks – is also a day of service for many.

Many volunteers showed up to beautify the grounds where many of our nation's heroes lie.

The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies is just one of 67 cemeteries nationwide where this is happening today. Many volunteers took time out of their days to honor those who gave their lives to this nation.

There were many words of gratitude among this group of about thirty this morning.

"Today is a national day of service," Ed Hajduk, Cemetery Director for the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, said. "This is a day to remember the service and sacrifice of our first responders – and our military – that have perished on 9/11 and since 9/11."

23 years since that horrible day, many of those here Wednesday recall it vividly.

"It's like it happened yesterday, "Barbara Bardabash of Grove City said.

"it was a day just like this – the sky was crystal blue," Karen Fortney of Canonsburg said.

It's why, armed with buckets and gear – they sought to beautify the tombstones in this cemetery. For many, it's personal.

"My father is a World War II veteran. I'm a Vietnam veteran," James Fortney of Canonsburg said.

"My husband is a veteran, my son-in-law is a 23-something year veteran, Bardabash said.

They understand what's meant by – "Never Forget."

"I think it's important to keep the memory alive – it's not something we should forget about," Bardabash said.

"You have to pass on things from your generation to the next generation," Fortney said.

"We lost lives, and I think it's important that we clean up their graves – and pay respect to them," Finn Clauson of Greensburg said.

It's a moment of unity – one that harkens back to the days after that day.

"It didn't matter who you were – it didn't matter what your beliefs were… didn't matter," Hajduk said. "We all came together as a nation – and we came together to heal, and then to remember."