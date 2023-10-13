Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. step up patrols ahead of potential pro-Palestine rallies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parts of Washington D.C. and other areas of the country are now on heightened alert as law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols.

The action comes after a former Hamas leader is pushing for protests around the Muslim world today and here in the Pittsburgh area, a pro-Palestine rally is set for today.

People will be reportedly gathering at Bigelow and Forbes in Oakland at 3 p.m. this afternoon for what is being called "A Day of Action for Palestine."

It comes as there are several reports of potential pro-Hamas rallies today.

There was an increased police presence in Oakland on Friday morning, but it's not known if they were there for that or something else.

Since the war began, across the country, people have been protesting and making their voices heard.

CBS News said they've reviewed multiple internal law enforcement bulletins and security assessments that warn of homegrown and domestic violent extremists and their likelihood to mobilize in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism also put out an alert saying they are aware of calls for individuals and groups around the world to dedicate today to pro-Hamas activism.

This all comes after what the ADL is calling "inflammatory calls by Students for Justice in Palestine to dismantle Zionism on college campuses."

The ADL added that it's reviewed the information and is in close contact with law enforcement as well as Jewish security organizations.

It's important to note at this time that the ADL is not aware of any credible threats to the Jewish community here in the United States, but given the heightened tensions, they're strongly recommending synagogues and Jews to remain aware of suspicious activities. As always - if you see something, say something.

Lastly, avoid any confrontation with protestors.

The University of Pittsburgh provided KDKA with the following statement:

"Like other departments around the country, the Pitt Police will have an increased security presence in the coming days. We will continue monitoring global, national and local events and remain in regular contact with federal, state and local partners. At this time we have no information of any specific or credible threats to the area. Students, faculty and staff should reach out to Pitt Police with any safety concerns at 412-624-212 or by using the Rave Guardian App to call, text, or submit tips."



We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Public Safety for more but have yet to receive a response.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details