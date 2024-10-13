Missing Armstrong County man found shot and killed, suspect taken into custody

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man reported missing a couple of weeks ago was found shot and killed in Jefferson County this weekend.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, on September 28 the family of 56-year-old David Kimberly reported him missing. They told police that he had packed some of his belongings and left his home in his van on September 23.

This came after he told his wife he wanted a divorce and his family had not heard from him in days.

Then, on Saturday, his van was located in a wooded area near a home on Reefer Hollow Road, and law enforcement noticed that the van had been altered in an attempt to hide it.

Investigators then spoke with 33-year-old Cody Weiland who confessed he had shot Kimberly at the Reefer Hollow Road home and then moved his body to a remote location in Jefferson County.

Troopers were able to recover and identify Kimberly's body.

Weiland was taken into custody and is now facing charges of murder in the first degree, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and false reports.

He is now in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment.