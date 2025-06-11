David Hogg leaving DNC leadership role after plan to primary Democrats draws criticism

Parkland survivor David Hogg says "we still have so much more work to do" after FSU shooting

Activist David Hogg is exiting his role as Democratic National Committee vice chair, he said Wednesday, after months of controversy sparked by his plan to back primary challenges against Democrats he claims are "asleep at the wheel."

Hogg announced he will not run in a planned redo of this year's DNC vice chair elections, shortly after the party voted to void Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta's victories in the DNC's vice chair elections earlier this year. The revote is not related to Hogg's push to primary elected Democrats, but it came after Hogg drew stiff criticism over the plan.

"It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair — and it's okay to have disagreements. What isn't okay is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on," Hogg said in a statement issued through his political action committee, Leaders We Deserve. "Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters. I need to do this work with Leaders We Deserve, and it is going to remain my number one mission to build the strongest party possible."

DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement, "I commend David for his years of activism, organizing and fighting for his generation, and while I continue to believe he is a powerful voice for this party, I respect his decision to step back from his post as Vice Chair."

This is a developing story; it will be updated.