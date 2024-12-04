Watch CBS News
Steelers tight end Darnell Washington surprises military families as part of Christmas shopping spree

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, Steelers tight end Darnell Washington brought some holiday cheer to families from the Veterans Leadership Program. 

JCPenney hosted a private shopping experience for the families at The Mall At Robinson store. 

The Steelers tight end accompanied the families during the shopping excursion, as well as helping each child pick out gifts for themselves and their loved ones. 

"We're just giving back a little bit to the people who serve our country," Washington said. "We just want to kick-start their holiday and give back to the community. My brother is a Marine and my brother-in-law, he's in the Army, so he's out in El Paso and my brother is in D.C., so it for sure has a special place in my heart." 

Each family received a $1,000 JCPenney gift card for their shopping spree. 

Veterans Leadership Program offers two families a Christmas shopping spree as part of their community outreach. 

