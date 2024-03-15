Damar Hamlin visits families at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Damar Hamlin made a special visit to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh on Thursday!

The Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native visited cardiac patients, delivered gifts, and even recorded a show in the hospital's Dream Big Studio.

Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin visited with patients and families at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on March 14th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

Hamlin said he hopes that sharing his recovery journey will help inspire the kids going through a journey of their own.

"I'm just bringing awareness to a situation that directly affected me and everything that I stand for on my journey still continuing on," Hamlin said. "Hopefully, that can give the kids some hope or some enthusiasm to continue on in their journeys, you know?"

Hamlin returned to the field this past season after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on-field last January.