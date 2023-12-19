Bills safety Damar Hamlin giving back to hometown with toy drive at Sto-Rox High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Damar Hamlin is giving back to his hometown through his fourth annual toy drive Tuesday night.

The Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native will hand out toys at Sto-Rox High School from 7-9 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"I started this toy drive years ago, before I made it to the NFL, to give back to kids through my mom's daycare center in the community where I grew up," Hamlin said in a news release. "At that time, my family and I could never have imagined that the story of my toy drive would be shared worldwide, leading thousands of people to show their generosity and support. This year, the event has special meaning for my family, as we give back to kids and their families, just like others did for us."

Fans donated millions to a GoFundMe for Hamlin's toy drive after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in Cincinnati during a Monday Night Football game in January. He has since used the Chasing M's Foundation to host football camps, provide free CPR training, donate defibrillators to youth sports organizations and create a scholarship in honor of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff who saved his life.

Hamlin returned to the field in October, less than a year after his heart stopped and he saw his first defensive game action of the season last month, making a tackle against the Denver Broncos in Buffalo.

Hamlin is partnering with Ollie's Bargain Outlet for the toy drive Tuesday night. Adults without children have to bring a birth certificate for each kid they want to receive a toy. The event was originally scheduled from 6-8 p.m. but was pushed back to 7-9 p.m. because of a shift in Hamlin's NFL schedule.