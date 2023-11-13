Denver Broncos shock Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football

Broncos win on Monday Night Football for first time in 8 games

Wil Lutz got a do-over and kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired, and the Denver Broncos won their third straight by rallying for a 24-22 victory over the sloppy, turnover-prone Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Marvin Mims Jr. of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on Monday in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Lutz got a second chance after he missed wide right with four seconds remaining from 41 yards, but the play was negated when Buffalo was flagged for having 12 players on the field. Lutz also overcame his own struggles in a game he missed an extra point by hitting the left upright, and was unable to get another extra-point attempt off when holder Riley Dixon bobbled the snap.

After Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen scampered in from 6 yards to give the Bills their first and only lead, Russell Wilson oversaw a 10-play, 57-yard drive to set up Lutz's field goal. The key play of the drive came on third down and 10 from Buffalo's 45 when Wilson - facing an all-out blitz - lobbed a pass deep over the middle intended for Jerry Jeudy, who was clearly interfered with by defensive back Taron Johnson.

Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Taylor Rapp of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Johnson was flagged for pass interference, giving Denver the ball at Buffalo's 17.

The Broncos (4-5) have won four of six since a 70-20 loss at Miami.

The Broncos had previously lost seven consecutive games played on Monday Night Football.