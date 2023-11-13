Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Broncos shock Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football

/ CBS/AP

Broncos win on Monday Night Football for first time in 8 games
Broncos halt Monday Night Football losing streak with win over Bills 00:24

Wil Lutz got a do-over and kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired, and the Denver Broncos won their third straight by rallying for a 24-22 victory over the sloppy, turnover-prone Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
Marvin Mims Jr. of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on Monday in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Lutz got a second chance after he missed wide right with four seconds remaining from 41 yards, but the play was negated when Buffalo was flagged for having 12 players on the field. Lutz also overcame his own struggles in a game he missed an extra point by hitting the left upright, and was unable to get another extra-point attempt off when holder Riley Dixon bobbled the snap.

After Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen scampered in from 6 yards to give the Bills their first and only lead, Russell Wilson oversaw a 10-play, 57-yard drive to set up Lutz's field goal. The key play of the drive came on third down and 10 from Buffalo's 45 when Wilson - facing an all-out blitz - lobbed a pass deep over the middle intended for Jerry Jeudy, who was clearly interfered with by defensive back Taron Johnson.  

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Taylor Rapp of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Johnson was flagged for pass interference, giving Denver the ball at Buffalo's 17.

The Broncos (4-5) have won four of six since a 70-20 loss at Miami.

The Broncos had previously lost seven consecutive games played on Monday Night Football.  

First published on November 13, 2023 / 9:28 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.