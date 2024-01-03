Damar Hamlin gets tattoo with heart hands and heartbeat to mark one year since on-field collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin got a new tattoo to mark one year since he collapsed on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

The tattoo, which has a special meaning for Hamlin, was shared on Instagram from artist Alexander Brenes, who did the work.

The tattoo, which was drawn on the back of Hamlin's neck, shows the heart hands symbol that Hamlin has been known for using in the year since his collapse and a heartbeat.

Alexander Brenes/Instagram

It was January 2 last year when Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Monday Night Football while playing against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The stadium fell quiet as medics rushed onto the field. CPR had to be performed and an AED was used on Hamlin to restart his heartbeat after he had gone into cardiac arrest.

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players congregate on the field by the ambulance after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) collapses during the NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition for several days.

He was later released from the hospital and in the wake of his collapse, he worked endlessly to help raise awareness for CPR and the use of AEDs.

For Hamlin, getting back onto the field was a long road to recovery.

He would see his first action of the year on special teams before taking his first defensive snaps in November, making a tackle against the Denver Broncos in that game.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) after a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium November 13, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Off of the field, Hamlin has continued his charitable work and was back in Pittsburgh last month to host his annual charity toy drive that helps provide for kids around the Christmas holiday.