Critically endangered gorilla with "beautiful big brown eyes" born at Ohio zoo

An Ohio zoo welcomed an adorable — and critically endangered — baby gorilla over the weekend.

The newborn western lowland gorilla is mother Sue's first child, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Wednesday. She's been very attentive to her baby, nuzzling and cradling the newborn.

"With tiny hands and beautiful big brown eyes that melt our hearts, this baby is absolutely precious — in regard to both the cuteness factor and what the baby represents for this species' future," said Audra Meinelt, curator of the Columbus Zoo's Congo Expedition region, in a statement.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared adorable pictures of the newborn gorilla. Mother Sue has been snuggling with her baby. July 2024. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Zoo workers have decided to wait before determining if the baby is a boy or a girl to ensure Sue and her newborn can bond with minimal interruptions. Though the care team is keeping its distance, experienced father Ktembe, along with several other gorillas, are together at the zoo. The adult gorillas — Ktembe and adult females Nia and Cassie — have been giving Sue and her baby some space.

The newborn will likely grow to weigh around 300 to 500 pounds if it's a boy, and 150 to 200 pounds if it's a girl, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Adult males stand up to 6 feet tall, while adult females stand up to 4.5 feet tall.

Jamani, the 4-year-old child of Ktembe and Cassie, has been curious and "seems a little too eager for playtime with her new half sibling," according to the zoo. Other members of the gorilla troop have gently corrected Jamani.

Sue has been at the Columbus Zoo since 2014. She was born at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo in 2004, while Ktembe was born at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 2017. He arrived at the Columbus Zoo a few years after Sue. Their pairing was recommended by the Species Survival Plan, which is a program by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums designed to maintain the genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species.

The zoo doesn't yet know if Sue and Ktembe's child is a boy or a girl. July 2024. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo was home to Colo, the first gorilla to be born in a zoo in 1956. Colo lived to be 60, and passed away in 2017. In all, 35 gorillas have been born at the Columbus Zoo.

While Sue has been bonding well with her new baby, that's not always the case. Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a baby gorilla on Friday, but the newborn's mom unfortunately hasn't shown "appropriate maternal behaviors despite the months-long maternal skills training the gorilla care team provided," according to the Woodland Park Zoo. The care team there intervened within an hour after delivery and has been hand rearing the newborn.

"Although we have been encouraging maternal behaviors, Akenji still hasn't shown any promising signs of interest to bond with her baby. Because she demonstrated capable maternal behaviors throughout her training program, we're disappointed and a little surprised those instincts haven't kicked in," said Rachel Vass, interim animal care manager at Woodland Park Zoo, in a statement. "As we continue to hand-rear her baby for the short term, the positive news is that he remains healthy, he has a great appetite and strong grip, and he is getting bigger every day."

The population of western lowland gorillas has declined by more than 60% over the last 20 to 25 years, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo. The species suffers from high levels of disease, and has been targeted by hunters.