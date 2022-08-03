Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews tear down vacant Wilmerding home after deadly garbage truck crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews tear down vacant home after deadly garbage truck crash
Crews tear down vacant home after deadly garbage truck crash 00:22

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews tore down a vacant home in Wilmerding after a garbage truck driver crashed into it and died.

The driver, 47-year-old Dana Rodericks of Delmont, was trying to make a turn from Jefferson Street onto Patton around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the Big's Sanitation garbage truck tipped and struck two homes

kdka-wilmderding-home-demolition.png
Crews tore down a vacant home on Jefferson Street in Wilmerding on August 3, 2022 after a garbage truck crashed into it, killing the driver.  (Photo: KDKA)

The fire marshal called the damaged vacant home a "hazard." It was demolished Wednesday.

A family, including two children, lived in the other house, which may also have to be torn down. They weren't injured. 

The fire marshal said the crash severed a gas line, releasing a large amount of gas into the air. Residents had to evacuate but were later let back into their homes. 

Allegheny County police detectives and accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 3:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.