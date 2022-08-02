Garbage truck slams into home in Wilmerding
WILMERDING (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has slammed into a home in Wilmerding.
Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to the scene along Patton Street.
KDKA's news crew at the scene observed a large odor of natural gas at the scene.
It's unclear what caused the crash, if anyone was injured, or if anyone was in the home at the time.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
