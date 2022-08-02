Watch CBS News
Garbage truck slams into home in Wilmerding

By Mike Darnay, Briana Smith

WILMERDING (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has slammed into a home in Wilmerding.

Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to the scene along Patton Street.

KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed a large odor of natural gas at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the crash, if anyone was injured, or if anyone was in the home at the time.

