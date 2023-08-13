Crews quickly knock down house fire on Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were called to a fire at a home on Prospect Street on Mount Washington early on Sunday morning.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. for a one-alarm fire in the 100 block of Prospect Street.

While the fire was knocked down quickly, neighbors said they were woken up by large flames and smoke pooling into the street.

"There was a pounding on my door so I looked out the window and saw the lights everywhere, I opened my door and saw flames next door and smoke filling up the whole area outside," said one of the neighbors, Alex Andrademarco.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.