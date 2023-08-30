Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews putting final touches on stage ahead of Morgan Wallen's two shows at PNC Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're wild for Morgan Wallen, tonight is your time!

The country superstar will play the first of two shows at PNC Park tonight as part of his One Night At A Time World Tour.

His trucks are lining the streets of the North Shore ahead of tonight's show. 

Sky Eye 2 flew high above PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon as crews were putting the finishing touches on the stage.

kdka-morgan-wallen-pnc-park.png
KDKA / Sky Eye 2

Parking lots around the North Shore open at 1:30.

Gates open this evening at 4:00 with the opening acts set to begin at 5:30.

Wallen's two shows were initially scheduled for June, but needed to be rescheduled when he took a six-week pause to allow an injured vocal cord to heal. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 2:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.