Crews putting final touches on stage ahead of Morgan Wallen's two shows at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're wild for Morgan Wallen, tonight is your time!

The country superstar will play the first of two shows at PNC Park tonight as part of his One Night At A Time World Tour.

His trucks are lining the streets of the North Shore ahead of tonight's show.

Sky Eye 2 flew high above PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon as crews were putting the finishing touches on the stage.

KDKA / Sky Eye 2

Parking lots around the North Shore open at 1:30.

Gates open this evening at 4:00 with the opening acts set to begin at 5:30.

Wallen's two shows were initially scheduled for June, but needed to be rescheduled when he took a six-week pause to allow an injured vocal cord to heal.