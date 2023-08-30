Crews putting final touches on stage ahead of Morgan Wallen's two shows at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're wild for Morgan Wallen, tonight is your time!
The country superstar will play the first of two shows at PNC Park tonight as part of his One Night At A Time World Tour.
His trucks are lining the streets of the North Shore ahead of tonight's show.
Sky Eye 2 flew high above PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon as crews were putting the finishing touches on the stage.
Parking lots around the North Shore open at 1:30.
Gates open this evening at 4:00 with the opening acts set to begin at 5:30.
Wallen's two shows were initially scheduled for June, but needed to be rescheduled when he took a six-week pause to allow an injured vocal cord to heal.
