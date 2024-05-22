Crews continue tornado clean-up as more severe weather looms

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- As we continue to track the potential for severe weather over the next 24 hours, clean-up continues in places like Finleyville, Washington County.

A tornado that ripped through a Washington County community two weeks ago has changed the way residents there look at the sky.

A crew has come in from across the United States to help residents in Finleyville clean up the debris. KDKA-TV spoke to several residents getting assistance and asked them about storms.

For the 11th day in a row, hard-hat-wearing saw crews spent the day trying to chop up and clear what fallen timber was left in the wake of the tornado that hit here.

"I don't know; he counted 28 [branches], there's a few more, I think. By the time they're done, they'll be close to 40," homeowner Robert Schallenberger said.

Schallenberger, 82, watched crews from the volunteer disaster relief service, Team Rubicon, clear his land.

"We cut the stuff up and get it out of the way," Sean Riggin of Team Rubicon said.

Schallenberger, whose trees were snapped, twisted and knocked over, says he's seen his share of crazy weather but nothing like this.

"We've had microbursts, we've had floods."

Down the road lives Kurt Becker.

"I was flooded two times in a week," Becker said.

The tornado that hit the area on May 11 was different.

"They come on so quick," Becker said.

Both men tell KDKA-TV that they look at the sky differently since the day of the twister.

"I worry a little about it, but what do you do?" Becker said.

"You just gotta live it a day at a time. Like I said, I'm pretty thankful. I feel lucky to be here," Schallenberger added.