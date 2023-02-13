Cranberry Township woman charged with shooting and killing boyfriend

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A Butler County woman is in jail, charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend over the weekend in their Cranberry Township home.

Cranberry Township police were called to the home on Brandywine Drive just after midnight on Sunday for a reported disturbance.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Amanda Hughes, called 911 and told emergency dispatchers that she "did fire a weapon" and then ran from her home to a neighbor's place, police said.

When police got to the scene, investigators said Hughes told an officer that "she had shot her boyfriend." Police found 30-year-old Anthony Smith in the home. No one else was inside.

Smith was shot multiple times and rushed to UPMC Cranberry, and then flown by a medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, investigators said. However, police said he died from his injuries just before 2 a.m.

Hughes is charged with one count of criminal homicide. She was arraigned and is in the Butler County Prison.

