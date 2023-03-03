Cranberry Township takes ownership of 71-acre Powell Farm for agricultural center

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Cranberry Township supervisors agreed to take ownership of the 71-acre Powell Farm to open it to the public.

The township said it wants to keep the historic land as an operational farm while also using it to promote agricultural education throughout the region.

"The Board of Supervisors is beyond excited at the possibilities this agreement can bring," an announcement on the township's website said. "Not only will it become a public asset and present needed educational opportunities, but it will also bolster the regional farming community while bringing new interest to the agricultural field."

(Photo: KDKA)

The 150-year-old farm had been in the Powell family since 1945 until Denton Powell passed away in 2021. The township said it worked with Andy Hack, the executor of the Powell estate, "to make the vision a reality."

The announcement on the township's website promised more information in the coming months.