Police searching for driver responsible for Cranberry Township hit-and-run pedestrian crash

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are searching for the driver responsible for an early morning hit-and-run crash in Cranberry Township.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was hit while walking south along Franklin Road near the intersection with Mars-Crider Road just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the man was taken to Allegheny General Hospital with 'serious injuries.'

A search for the suspect and their vehicle is now underway and police say the vehicle is expected to have damage to the front passenger area.

Anyone who was in that area at the time of the crash or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cranberry Township Police at 724-776-5180 or the Butler County Communications Center at 724-282-1221.