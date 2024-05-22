Couple arrested on gun charges related to incident inside doctor's office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple has been arrested on charges connected to a gun being fired inside a doctor's office last year.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office told KDKA-TV that the suspects, Anthony Johnson and Leal Jackson, had active warrants.

Detectives were trying to find Johnson for a bench warrant for a probation violation connected to a sexual assault conviction involving a minor in 2012. They tracked him down to Jackson's home.

Both were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Johnson is also facing a new felony charge for failing to register as a sex offender.