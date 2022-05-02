County police investigating deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A man is dead and Allegheny County Police are investigating after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, just before 9:30 p.m., they were notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue.

Once first responders arrived, they found the man who had been shot was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

