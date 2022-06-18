County medical examiner identifies body pulled from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the body pulled from the Allegheny River earlier this week.
The body was identified as 38-year-old Julie Keddie after she was pulled from the after near the 10th Street Bypass on Wednesday morning.
Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.
A cause and manner of death are still pending.
