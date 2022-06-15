Watch CBS News
Local News

Body pulled from Allegheny River near 10th Street bypass

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Allegheny River near the 10th Street bypass Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said they got a call just after noon after someone spotted a possible body in the water. 

River Rescue responded, pulled the person out and determined they were dead, police said. 

Major Crimes detectives are investigating. 

Police said any information about the person's identity as well as the cause and manner of death will come from the medical examiner's office. 

First published on June 15, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.