Body pulled from Allegheny River near 10th Street bypass

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Allegheny River near the 10th Street bypass Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they got a call just after noon after someone spotted a possible body in the water.

River Rescue responded, pulled the person out and determined they were dead, police said.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Police said any information about the person's identity as well as the cause and manner of death will come from the medical examiner's office.