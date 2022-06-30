Corey O'Connor nominated to be Allegheny County's Controller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Governor Wolf has nominated Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor to be Allegheny County's next Controller.

Chelsa Wagner vacated that job earlier this year when she was sworn in as a Common Pleas Court judge.

O'Connor will need to be confirmed by the State Senate.

Sources tell KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano that a vote is expected on O'Connor's confirmation before the Senate leaves for its summer break.

If O'Connor is confirmed and wants the job, he'll have to run for the position next year.