About 350 pounds of raw meat thrown out during inspection of Coraopolis grocery store

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- About 350 pounds of raw meat were thrown out during an inspection at a Coraopolis grocery store after the health department found over a dozen food safety violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Coraopolis Cash Market on Fourth Avenue after the inspection on Tuesday.

The inspection report lists several high risk violations, starting with a recurrent roof leak in the room holding the dairy storage cooler and walk-in freezers. The inspector said the ceiling of the room is mostly missing and is covered by foil. There were ceiling tiles with water-stained holes above containers of cheese, and the inspector saw a pickle loaf "swollen in packaging" in the deli walk-in cooler.

The inspector also noted that the grocery store was selling several moldy and spoiled heads of cauliflower, several oxidized chunks of salami that were partially open and expired baby formula. Six blocks of soft cheese that had expired a year ago were still in the deli walk-in cooler, the report said.

The meat department's cooler wasn't holding food at a low enough temperature, and the report said about 350 pounds of raw meat were discarded out during the inspection.

Also in the meat department, the inspector said several pieces of equipment were covered in old debris, and the meat walk-in cooler was "heavily soiled." Black mold was also found in the dairy display case, juice display and meat display case.

All those violations are considered high risk, which means they could lead directly to food-borne illness or injury, the health department says. The report also lists several medium and low risk violations.

A consumer alert means a facility is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and that the conditions may pose a public health risk.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.