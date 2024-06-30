Cooler, less humid air takes over Pittsburgh region into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A strong cold front has passed with much cooler, less humid air rushing across our region.

Daily averages: High: 82 | Low: 63

Sunrise: 5:53 | Sunset: 8:54

Alert: None! Wednesday could become one depending on severe weather chances. Decision to be made on Monday.

Aware: Much cooler tonight in the 50s and Monday in the 70s-- starting July BELOW normal after a hot June.

It will be great sleeping weather tonight in the 50s, giving air conditioners and fans a bit of a break, and dropping temperatures below normal tonight and tomorrow.

Monday will be spectacular, with a cool start and a pleasant warm-up into the lower to mid-70s by afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels!

By Tuesday, conditions are still quite comfortable, with a decent amount of sunshine around the area, but the humidity starts to creep back in during the afternoon, with highs rebounding into the mid-80s.

By Tuesday evening, the overnight lows are only dropping back into the low to upper 60s across the entire region. This is a sign that the short-lived break from heat and humidity is coming to an end.

Hot and humid conditions return Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s and a few spots possibly making a run at 90 degrees to the south. This warm, humid air mass will also bring a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day and after sunset.

As we look ahead to Independence Day, there will be some chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms with temperatures still in the mid-to-upper 80s, with slightly cooler temps in the lower 80s next weekend.

