Plans to transform popular road in Westmoreland County in the works

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plans are in the works to transform a part of Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

The project is from 10th Street in Irwin to Route 48 in North Versailles Township.

The western section of the project has been approved. It's focused on the Route 48 intersection in North Versailles Township to Carpenter Lane in North Huntingdon.

"I think that would be a good idea," Shara Yatime said.

Once funding is acquired, the plans are to add jughandles and a median barrier, replace and add an additional traffic signal, and prohibit left turns except at the signalized intersections.

Chuck Hadad is the owner of Hadad Motors on Route 30. He's been in business for nearly 40 years.

"You going to shut this down, you're going to put a lot of hurt on businesses up and down the road," Hadad said.

Hadad doesn't believe his business will survive.

"If it saves people's lives, I guess it's worth it. Everybody gotta suffer now and then," Hadad said.

Construction is expected to start in 2027 and end in 2030.