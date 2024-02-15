Company fixes Fayette County man's stairlift after denying lifetime warranty

DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) -- An update now to a story KDKA-TV first reported Monday about a local guy worried about his safety after his home stairlift malfunctioned. Concerned he'd get stuck with no way up or down, he reached out to KDKA-TV.

"I called KDKA, the next thing I know, within a week -- it hasn't even been a week, tomorrow would be a week -- my stairlift is fixed, I'm safe and I'm OK," Scottie Cable said.

A few days ago you may remember a man from Dawson, Fayette County, called KDKA-TV asking for help regarding his stairlift that had broken but was told he was out of luck. But things have dramatically changed the last couple of days.

"I'm ready to explode with joy," Cable said.

Cable's joy comes after some serious frustration. Cable says the company that installed the unit, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, told him his lifetime warranty wouldn't be honored after his original $3,700 stairlift broke down and he'd have to pay for repairs.

"I was tired of that happening all my life. And I said, 'this time, I'm not going to do that,'" he said.

Frustrated and desperate, Scottie called KDKA-TV for help. KDKA-TV was able to talk to company representatives about getting Cable's situation squared away. Not long after that, Cable said the company called saying, "They were going to come out and look at it and see what they can do, try to repair it, they wanted to resolve the issue."

On Thursday, Leaf Home Safety Solutions showed up and made good on that.

"They did do the right thing. They did do the right thing," Cable said.

Cable, who's unable to walk very far and can't climb stairs, had been worried if the repair wasn't made, he'd be in trouble, not to mention how much it would cost. Leaf Home Safety Solutions let him know not to worry about any of that.

Cable says the repair has lifted a lot of weight off his mind

"You know what, I feel really, really good," he said. "I know that I'm going to be able to go up and down, go to bed at night, come down in the morning."

"I just want to thank you, Ross, the cameraman, Aaron, I want to thank you. and I want to thank KDKA," he added.

"You came through for me when I couldn't get it done."