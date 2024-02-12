Pittsburgh-area man says repair company is giving him run-around on malfunctioning home stairlift

DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County man said he's worried about his safety after his home stairlift started to malfunction.

Scottie Cable of Dawson Borough said he is getting the run-around when it comes to getting it repaired despite having a lifetime warranty.

"I get up in the morning, ride down the stairlift," Cable said. "I come here and I stay here. And at night I go back."

Cable, who lost full use of his legs in the early 2000s, had Leaf Home Safety Solutions install his stairlift a few years back for safety's sake.

"I got it because I fell down the steps two or three times," he said.

All was well until a few weeks ago.

"My chair started to make an ungodly noise," Cable said.

The 73-year-old man said a piece of steel fell out of the unit. Cable, who spent more than $3,000 on the stairlift, said he reached out to Leaf Home Safety Solutions to fix the unit.

"I figured it's under warranty," he said.

When the repairman showed up at his home, he said he was told, "It sounds like negligence on your part, and that voids your warranty."

With the repair costing about $1,500. Since then, Cable said he's reached out several times to Leaf Home Safety Solutions to get it fixed, but no one has called him back. He said he feels he's being ignored.

"No sympathy, not empathy, nothing," Cable said.

KDKA-TV called the company's headquarters about Cable's situation and was initially told the company would only deal with the customer directly but was then told officials were looking into it and would contact Cable.

"I just want to safely come down the stairs and go up and go to bed at night," Cable said.

"I'm afraid of getting killed," he added.