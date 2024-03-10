Allentown community rallies to shut down Pittsburgh minimart after triple shooting

Community rallies to shut down Allentown minimart after another shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh community leaders rallied in front of an Allentown minimart on Saturday, demanding it be shut down after another shooting.

Councilman Bob Charland gathered with community leaders and members in front of Adan Market 2 on East Warrington Avenue after three people were shot at the minimart last Sunday, leaving one person dead.

Adan Market 2 has been the site of several shootings, according to leaders. Von Madden, the president and CEO of Shadow Student Athlete Development, said it's the fourth homicide that has taken place since 2019. Charland also said at least four bystanders have been shot at the business in the past few years.

"This doesn't just affect the Allentown business district, this affects our whole hilltop community and we're all united in wanting these to be safe, clean, vibrant neighborhoods," Charland said.

Leaders said several attempts have already been made to shut down the market, but after last Sunday's shooting, the community said enough is enough.

"I have talked to the building owner, I have talked to the commander, I am now pleading with DA Zappala to please close down this store so that I don't have to come out again because a young man has died," said Judy Hackel, a board member of the Allentown Community Development Corporation.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the latest shooting.