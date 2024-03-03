3 men injured after shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three men are injured, with at least one in critical condition, after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood on Sunday.

Pittsburgh police were alerted to a 10-round ShotSpotter notification around 7 p.m. Sunday along the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue.

Officials on the scene told KDKA-TV that the three victims were transported to local hospitals.

