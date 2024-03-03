Watch CBS News
Crime

3 men injured after shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three men are injured, with at least one in critical condition, after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood on Sunday.

Pittsburgh police were alerted to a 10-round ShotSpotter notification around 7 p.m. Sunday along the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue.

73120565808-aca63d8d-3493-40d9-aeda-6b53deb7f8a1.jpg
KDKA-TV Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Officials on the scene told KDKA-TV that the three victims were transported to local hospitals.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 8:41 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.