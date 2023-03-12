Community members gather to ride in support of local law enforcement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Car clubs of all kinds gathered in Harrison Township Saturday, gassed up and ready to take a long drive in support of local law enforcement.

The motivation behind Saturday's back-the-blue ride was simply to support local law enforcement and remember the men and women killed in the line of duty.

They pulled up in Jeeps, sports cars, big rigs, and tow trucks.

Their hometowns were all different.

But on Saturday, their hearts were in the same place.

"The solidarity of everybody together. Showing them that we're out here with them," event organizer Tom Fronzagelio of the Mon Valley Jeepers said.

All of those vehicles, about 100 of them, rode together to remember officers who have fallen.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"They don't get enough support. Nobody takes into consideration that these are people's husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, nephews, [and] nieces. So, when they're here for us, we should be backing them," Transfer, Pa. resident Rhonda Resele said.

This caravan of support set off in Natrona Heights, passing through Brackenridge and Tarentum, the area where, on Jan. 2, chief Justin McIntire, was shot and killed on the job.

The 30-some mile journey then continued on Routes 22, 48, and 30, and ended in McKeesport, the site of another shooting, this one, just last month, claimed the life of McKeesport's officer Sean Sluganski.

"Those two guys had so much life ahead of them, and they were taken so soon," Fronzagelio added.

And as some took a minute to wave along the way.

The drivers said they hope their way of raising awareness leaves a lasting impression.

"I hope they realize how much the police do for us and mean to us, and how valuable they are to us," McKeesport's Nick Janosek said.

The car club that put on this event, the Mon Valley Jeepers, also collected gift cards which will be given to the Brackenridge and McKeesport police departments.