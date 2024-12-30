Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Michael Della Vecchia retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Michael Della Vecchia, the judge responsible for the largest verdict in the county, is retiring from the bench.

The judge packed boxes in his chamber on Monday and reflected on his five decades of public service. After 21 years as the recorder of deeds and another 23 years on the bench, he's reached the mandatory retirement age of 78.

"Quite honestly, it's been a labor of love," he said. "I'm really in debt to the people of this country for giving me so many chances."

It's a bittersweet goodbye to his courtroom, where he's presided over countless trials, including the largest verdict in county history: Goretzka vs. West Penn Power. The power company paid out $109 million after making what Della Vecchia called "a minuscule offer" to the family of a woman killed by a falling power line.

"When you have a large verdict, it's usually because the defense underestimates the value of the case, and they grossly underestimated the value of that case," he said.

Leaving the bench, he worries that political leanings — both conservative and liberal — are replacing fairness in the judiciary, especially at the federal level.

"My job as a trial judge is to ensure both sides get the right to be heard," he said. "And the jury makes a decision, or I make the decision. But you have to be heard. If you're not heard, how can you have justice?"

Even at the age of 78, Judge Della Vecchia hates to give up the gavel. But he leaves a legacy of fairness and justice for all who have passed through his courtroom.