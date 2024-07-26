Comfortable weather will be sticking around for the Pittsburgh area through Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A comfortable stretch of weather will be in place for the Pittsburgh area through the weekend.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Aware: Since June 1st we have seen 4.36" of rain. You'd have to go back to 2002 (3.65") for the last time we saw this period of weather this dry. Since records began in 1871, we are top 20 when it comes to just how dry we have been during this stretch.

Well, it took a little longer than expected, but cooler weather is now in place.

The Pittsburgh National Weather Service Office has us hitting 85 degrees yesterday for the daily high. Now most of the day we spent closer to 80 degrees. Looking at hourly temperatures there was never a top-of-the-hour temperature higher than 83°, and only one hour (4:51p) that recorded hotter than 82°. The NWS lists 3:11p as the time when we hit 85°. Our 2p temp and the 3p temp both came in at 82°.

If you're wondering why I am going into such detail about yesterday's high temperature, it's due to my frustrations with what has been a tough weather pattern for this week. If you remember on Monday we saw well over the amount of rain expected. Temperatures were way below what was expected for that day as well. Temperatures ran warm both on Tuesday and Wednesday. I am more than ready to get a couple of easier forecast days in place for the weekend.

For today, highs will be in the mid to low 80s with lots of sunshine and low humidity levels. Morning temperatures in most places dipped to the mid-50s. Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with humidity levels remaining low. Humidity will climb on Sunday morning with highs on Sunday expected to soar to near 90. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high on Sunday of 90°.

KDKA Weather Center

Our next good rain chance arrives Monday morning. Showers and a couple of rumbles should be expected with what looks like a nice soaking rain slides through.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos