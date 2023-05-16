A man allegedly tried to switch places with his dog when he was pulled over for speeding and showed signs of intoxication

Crime report shows Colorado No. 1 for violent crime and many victims aren’t reporting Crime report shows Colorado No. 1 for violent crime and many victims aren’t reporting 02:42

A man who was pulled over for speeding on Saturday in Colorado attempted an unusual tactic in an effort to avoid arrest: He tried to switch places with his dog, who was in the passenger seat.

An officer from the Springfield Police Department watched the man, who showed signs of intoxication, switch places with his dog, claiming he was not the one driving.

When the officer was asked about his alcohol consumption, the man ran, but was caught about 20 yards away, the police department said in a statement on Facebook.

The police department says when he was pulled over, he was going 52 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. Springfield is a town of about 1,300 in the southeastern part of Colorado.

The man has two warrants for his arrest in Pueblo, Colorado, and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.

He was taken to a local hospital and later booked in the Baca County Jail. His dog was given to an acquaintance, who will take care of the pet while his owner is in jail, the department added.

"The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," they joked.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and all parties are still innocent until proven guilty. CBS News has reached out to the police department for further information and is awaiting response.