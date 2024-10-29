Collier Township Eat'n Park reopens in new building

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Collier Township welcomed back a restaurant that's been a fixture there for decades.

The Eat'n Park that's been off Route 50 for nearly 70 years opened a new chapter on Tuesday in a new building.

Mike and Janet Kosky of South Fayette were again at the Collier Eat'n Park. It's been their spot for decades.

"We were parked, and I looked over and I [saw] this blonde girl. I said, 'Boy, she looks like I'd like to meet her,'" Mike said.

The rest is history. They've now been married for more than 55 years.

While the restaurant is still along Route 50, it's not the same place it was when they first met there or when it opened in 1956.

It's now a new building after crews demolished the original in early April to make way for a new and more modern diner, and to help PennDOT widen Route 50 in the area and fix the often-congested intersection at Vanadium Road.

In the process, they also got rid of the dual driveways at the restaurant.

"It will ultimately result in a much easier experience for our guests to get in and out of the parking lot," Courtney Caprara, the marketing manager for Eat'n Park, said.

The renovated space features nearly 100 additional seats, a bigger dining room, a soup, salad, fruit bar, and a takeout window.

"This renovation really symbolizes an investment in the community," Caprara said.

When they reopened on Tuesday morning, the Koskys were there bright and early to get their waffles and pancakes.

"We had to be first today," Janet said.

"As far as the food goes, nothing's changed. It's real good," Mike said.

Now, they look forward to enjoying many more for as long as possible.

"It's still the same property. We still have the memories, and it's just nice to come here," Janet said.

A PennDOT spokesperson said the $5.6 million project is expected to be completed by late spring 2025.