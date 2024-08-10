Coal miner in West Virginia killed in power haulage accident

A coal miner was killed on the job in northern West Virginia earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

William "Joe" Crandall was killed in an incident at Arch Resource's ACI Tygart Valley Mine in Taylor County, West Virginia, on Monday. Crandall is the second worker to die as a result of a mine accident in the last month in the coal-producing state.

A 33-year-old woman died in July after being injured at the Wyco Surface Mine, near the border of Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

"It surely is honorable, but it's a tough business, and we should be so respectful and thankful of our miners every day," Justice said at a news briefing Friday, adding: "Joe Crandall died trying to make your lives and my life better. We should always remember that. Please keep him in your prayers."

Monday's accident involved power haulage, or equipment such as shuttle cars, scoops, locomotives and front end loaders, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

"We've lost a hero, in my book," Justice said.

Independent U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin also issued a statement Friday saying he was praying for Crandall's family: "His bravery will never be forgotten," Manchin said.

The fatality marks the sixth nationwide this year and the third in West Virginia, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.