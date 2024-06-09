Watch CBS News
Closures and lane restrictions to be put in place on two heavily traveled Pittsburgh bridges beginning this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Inspection and work will begin on two heavily traveled bridges in the Pittsburgh area soon. 

First, overnight inspection work will begin on the Fort Pitt Bridge tonight. 

The work will require a single-lane restriction on the lower deck of the bridge and that work will take place through Thursday night from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. 

Associated on and off-ramps may have minor lane restrictions, but the bridge will remain open at all times throughout. 

Also, beginning on Monday, June 17, drivers who use the Rankin Bridge will need to be aware of a closure. 

The ramp between South Braddock Avenue and Kenmawr/Braddock Avenue will shut down. 

Kenmawr Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Carrie Furnace Boulevard and Braddock Avenue. 

That work, and the closures, are expected to be finished in December. 

First published on June 9, 2024 / 7:56 AM EDT

