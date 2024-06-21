Cleveland Cavaliers team up with Moon Township to provide brand-new basketball courts

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - An NBA team is lending a hand to youth in our community, helping to give them an outlet to get active while they're out of school.

This summer, kids in Moon Township can get outside and play on brand-new basketball courts at Moon Park, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland is now in Pittsburgh, not the city, but the Cavaliers.

Cavs Senior Vice President of Social Impact and Equity Kevin Clayton said they're extending their community engagement to Western Pennsylvania.

"We know you don't have an NBA team and what we want to do is we want to have our reach go as far as we possibly can," Clayton said. "Pittsburgh is just a couple hours away. We have a ton of fans here, so we want to get back to the Pittsburgh community as well."

Moon Township Parks and Recreation Director Josh Werner said the project came about in March.

"Some planes came over our court and they love the fact that planes fly over our park," Werner said.

The first Cavs renovation in our region, includes three refreshed courts, two with 10-foot hoops and one with adjustable hoops, the latter strengthening the park's mission of inclusion. Special Olympics athletes often use their facilities.

"Our amenities speak to everyone, all sizes, all ages," Werner said.

On the courts, you'll find a mural designed by local well-known artist Kyle Holbrook, who got help from some of the athletes to paint them.

"It's an honor to be a part of it. I mean we don't have a basketball team in Pittsburgh, so it's essentially our home team. I've been going to Cavs games since a little kid," Holbrook said.

The hope is to get more people playing the sport.

"It's all about bringing people together," Clayton said.

They also want to give kids something to do with their time, keeping them busy, and active.

"To keep them out of trouble, but also to keep trouble away from them," Clayton said.

The Cavaliers will continue to stay involved by holding clinics and camps in the park.