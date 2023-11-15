QB Deshaun Watson to miss rest of season for Cleveland Browns with shoulder injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of this season after fracturing his right shoulder in Sunday's win over Baltimore — his signature game in two seasons with Cleveland.

The Steelers won’t have to worry about Deshaun Watson this Sunday. Watson needs season ending surgery on his shoulder and is done for the season @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 15, 2023

Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture, which happened when he was hit in the first quarter against the Ravens. Watson, who also injured his left ankle, stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 in the second half while leading the Browns to a last-second 33-31 win.

The team said Watson is expected back next season, his third since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed contract last year despite allegations of sexual misconduct while he played for Houston that led to him being suspended for 11 games by the NFL.

Watson missed games earlier this season with a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

The Browns said an MRI taken on his shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. The team consulted with noted shoulder specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache before determining its course of action.

What's next for the Cleveland Browns

The Browns (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday. In Watson's game at Acrisure Stadium against the Steelers this season, he threw for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Browns fell to the black and gold, 26-22.

Cleveland will now rely on either QB P.J. Walker or QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the rest of the season, barring any other moves. After hosting the Steelers this week, the Browns travel to Denver and Los Angeles to take on the Rams in weeks 12 and 13 respectively.

With a tight AFC North division race, the Browns have only one more game against a division foe, the Cincinnati Bengals in week 18.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL