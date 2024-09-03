Pennsylvania man charged after hitting, killing 81-year-old man with UTV, authorities say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting and killing an 81-year-old man while behind the wheel of a utility terrain vehicle.

Nathaniel Beers, 22, was charged with homicide while DUI, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault while DUI, among others, in connection with the weekend crash, CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV reported.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release report that troopers in Clearfield County were called to a fatal crash in Cooper Township on Sept. 1 around 5:45 p.m. Investigators said Beers was driving a Polaris RZR utility vehicle on Sportsmans Road when he fatally hit 81-year-old Robert Humenay, who was walking on the shoulder of the road. State police said Beers initially left the scene but returned "shortly thereafter."

The release report said that investigators determined alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash and Beers was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ-TV, Beers admitted to having a few drinks at a local bar before the deadly crash. Police also reportedly said in the criminal complaint that UTVs are not permitted on Sportsmans Road.