New membership moves Pittsburgh International Airport flyers through TSA checkpoint with just fingerprints or eye scans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flyers at the Pittsburgh International Airport who subscribe to a new membership program can move through the TSA checkpoint without having to pull out their ID.

A five-year agreement is bringing CLEAR to the airport, using biometric identification technology to get CLEAR subscribers through the checkpoint with just their fingerprints or retinal ID.

"We are thrilled PIT will now offer CLEAR's high-tech, high-touch experience, something our market has requested for a long time," said airport CEO Christina Cassotis in a news release. "At PIT, we are focused on providing the best possible passenger experience; CLEAR's streamlined security screening process supports that mission. We look forward to seeing our passengers take advantage of this increasingly popular service."

Travelers 18 or older with a valid government ID can get CLEAR Plus for $16 a month. CLEAR doesn't allow members to bypass TSA screening, and unless they have TSA PreCheck, they still have to remove their shoes and belts.

The airport says CLEAR already has over 10,000 members in the Pittsburgh area and nearly 19 million members nationwide. Pittsburgh International is now the 56th airport in CLEAR's national network.

The launch is expected to create more than two dozen jobs, and the company will also share 10% of its revenue with the airport.

"CLEAR is so excited for the opportunity to help Pittsburgh travelers feel unstoppable along their journey — especially in time for the holidays," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "We share PIT's commitment to delivering the best customer experience and thank the PIT team for bringing CLEAR to the Commonwealth."