At least 1 shot in Clairton

By Meghan Schiller

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person was shot in Clairton on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to Marion Circle at around 4 p.m. after the shots were fired. A source told KDKA-TV that it was "an incredible amount of rounds fired." KDKA-TV has confirmed at least one person was shot, though their condition is not known at this time. 

Police are also focusing on Reed Street. Two people are in custody. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available

