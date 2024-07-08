City of Pittsburgh opens 6 cooling centers due to intense heat, humidity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Due to some intense heat and humidity, the city of Pittsburgh has opened six of its cooling centers as forecasted temperatures look to exceed 90 degrees.
The following six centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 9:
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area.
The Department of Environmental Protection says the impacted area includes Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Washington counties.
The air quality alert has been issued through 4 p.m. Monday.
On air quality action days, young children, older people, and those who generally suffer from breathing problems are recommended to limit outdoor activities.
Aside from locations on this list, you can visit pa211.org to find cooling centers nearby.