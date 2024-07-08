City of Pittsburgh opens 6 cooling centers due to intense heat, humidity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Due to some intense heat and humidity, the city of Pittsburgh has opened six of its cooling centers as forecasted temperatures look to exceed 90 degrees.

The following six centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 9:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the impacted area includes Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Washington counties.

The air quality alert has been issued through 4 p.m. Monday.

On air quality action days, young children, older people, and those who generally suffer from breathing problems are recommended to limit outdoor activities.

Aside from locations on this list, you can visit pa211.org to find cooling centers nearby.