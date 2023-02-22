Churches ready to kick off Lenten season with Ash Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marks the beginning of the Lenten season - it's Ash Wednesday!

That means numerous churches will be offering ways for parishioners to get their ashes.

With Fat Tuesday come and gone, we're into Lent, and a lot of churches, including Faith Lutheran Church and Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church, are offering "Ash-and-Dash" service.

It's a way for those on the go to make sure they get their ashes.

At Faith Lutheran, the event is taking place from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the Lincoln Way parking lot and they're offering both walk-up and drive-through.

Saint Paul AME as well as McKeesport Shared Ministry are also part of the event.

Organizers have said they just want to provide the opportunity to observe Ash Wednesday for those whose schedules make attending church services difficult or impossible.

