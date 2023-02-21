Churches holding 'Ash and Dash' on Wednesday

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) - On Ash Wednesday, local churches are offering "Ash and Dash" services again this year.

Faith Lutheran Church and Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church are teaming up to host drive-thru ashes.

Ash and Dash is happening from 6 to 9 a.m. in the Lincoln Way parking lot of Faith Lutheran in White Oak. You can drive through for your ashes or walk in.

Saint Paul AME and McKeesport Shared Ministry are also part of the event.

The organizers say they want to provide the opportunity to observe Ash Wednesday for anyone whose schedule makes attending church services difficult or impossible.