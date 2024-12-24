Christmas shoppers buying last-minute gifts, groceries for holidays

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Webster's Dictionary defines the word 'procrastination' as the action of delaying or postponing something. And there were a lot of people on Tuesday who seemed to personify this word.

Since 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, the Walmart in Hempfield Township was bustling with people coming in at the 11th hour for a few odds and ends and to round out their Christmas shopping.

Most people, like Dianna Davis from Greensburg, were coming in today for food to help fill out their Christmas dinner tables by picking up things like meatloaf and gravy.

And some, like Franklin Piper from Delmont, were looking to fill out their dessert tables.

"I'm in for holiday baking stuff like molasses, allspice, and ground cloves," said Piper.

But some people, like Rose Johnson from Jeannette, still needed to shop for gifts.

"Toys. More toys for the kids. More junk," Johnson said with a laugh.

No matter what folks were buying, everyone seemed to be in the Christmas spirit and ready to celebrate the holiday.

The Walmart in Hempfield Township will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will stay closed on Christmas Day, but they will be back open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.