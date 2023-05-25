Chloe Stein, Jeannette woman accused of faking abduction, may owe $11,500 for search

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chloe Stein, a 23-year-old from Jeannette accused of faking her own abduction, could enter a probationary program that includes the possibility of paying nearly $11,500 in restitution after the massive search for her.

Stein waived her right to a preliminary hearing after attorneys negotiated a tentative agreement, the Trib reported.

The search started after state police said Stein was last seen leaving work at 10:30 p.m. on May 1. The last anyone heard from her was around 11 p.m. when her boyfriend got a message that indicated she was being pulled over.

Police said Stein's boyfriend and two friends found her car on Radebaugh Road under Route 66 in Greensburg and called the police. She was reported missing around lunchtime on May 2 after no one could find her.

Police said they searched for six to seven hours, using K-9s and a helicopter.

Troopers said she later showed up at a neighbor's house on May 2 and said she was released after being bound and held at gunpoint. She later admitted to making the story up and police said it appeared she had been in a garage behind her house for most of the time.

As for a possible motive for allegedly faking her own abduction, police said Stein's inner circle was looking forward to her graduating from Penn State Greater Allegheny, but a university official told police she hadn't been in school for more than 1 1/2 years.

If the tentative agreement is approved by a judge, Stein would enter a program for first-time, nonviolent offenders and may apply to have her record expunged if she successfully completes the probation term, the Trib reported.

Stein has been charged with false alarm to agency of public safety, false reports, obstruction of administration of law and other governmental functions, and disorderly conduct.